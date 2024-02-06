Old Town Cape's Revivify fundraiser set for next month

According to Old Town Cape's Facebook page, a limited number of tickets remain for its Revivify fundraiser scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau to benefit the organization's revitalization efforts.

Those interested in attending are invited to call the OTC office at (573) 334-8085 by Oct. 21st to purchase tickets, which are $100 for individuals and $1,000 for an eight-seat sponsorship table.