BusinessOctober 12, 2021

Old Town Cape's Revivify fundraiser set for next month

According to Old Town Cape's Facebook page, a limited number of tickets remain for its Revivify fundraiser scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau to benefit the organization's revitalization efforts. Those interested in attending are invited to call the OTC office at (573) 334-8085 by Oct. 21st to purchase tickets, which are $100 for individuals and $1,000 for an eight-seat sponsorship table...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Silent auction items are displayed Sept. 9, 2017 at the Charles L. Hutson Auction benefiting Old Town Cape at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Southeast Missourian file
Silent auction items are displayed Sept. 9, 2017 at the Charles L. Hutson Auction benefiting Old Town Cape at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Southeast Missourian file

According to Old Town Cape's Facebook page, a limited number of tickets remain for its Revivify fundraiser scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau to benefit the organization's revitalization efforts.

Those interested in attending are invited to call the OTC office at (573) 334-8085 by Oct. 21st to purchase tickets, which are $100 for individuals and $1,000 for an eight-seat sponsorship table.

Dinner, live entertainment and raffles are planned.

Additionally, a silent auction will be open to the public via OTC's designated website during the week of the event.

