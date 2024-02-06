All sections
BusinessSeptember 6, 2022

Old Town Cape unveils 2022 Xmas ornament

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The former B'Nai Israel Synagogue is featured on this year's Old Town Cape Christmas ornament.
The former B'Nai Israel Synagogue is featured on this year's Old Town Cape Christmas ornament.Submitted

Old Town Cape has announced the former B'Nai Israel Synagogue in downtown Cape Girardeau is the organization's 2022 Christmas ornament.

OTC said the latest ornament is the 26th in a series with only 228 items produced this year, and is available for $30 with a stand or $25 without one.

Ornaments will be available at the following locations in Cape Girardeau while the supply lasts: Old Town Cape, 338 Broadway, Suite 401, (573) 334-8085; Cape Riverfront Market, 35 S. Spanish St. (from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October); CP McGinty Jewelers, 117 Main St. (573) 335-6347; Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore: 43 S. Main St., (573) 334-6251; Jayson Jewelers, 115 Themis St., (573) 334-8711; Pastimes Antiques, 45 Main St., (573) 332-8882; Riverside Pottery Studio — which is in the building B'Nai Israel formerly occupied — 121 S. Main St., (573) 803-2060; Shivelbine Music Store, 535 Broadway, (573) 334-5216; Visit Cape, 220 N. Fountain St., (573) 335-1631; and Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts, 29 Main St., (573)-335-5681.

Riverside Pottery is located on the site of the former synagogue.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
