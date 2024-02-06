Old Town Cape to celebrate eighth annual Small Business Saturday

Just in the nick of time for local shoppers, Small Business Saturday (SBS) will be recognized Saturday, Nov. 25, in Cape Girardeau. The annual event is marking its eighth year and will put local small businesses at the forefront.

"Small Business Saturday is not just about shopping and getting cash registers ringing. It's also about awareness and bringing the community together. Communities can't thrive unless small business thrive," says Samantha Mlot, communications and marketing specialist with Old Town Cape.

That community togetherness means a lot to Emilie Stephens, owner of Annie-Em's at Home since 2001.

"We benefit greatly from SBS. It's one of our biggest sales days of the year. Not only do we see a lot of our regular customers at SBS, but a lot of new faces," she says.

SBS was started in 2010 by American Express to recognize small businesses throughout the nation. This year, Old Town Cape will host a welcoming reception at Minglewood Brewery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The reception is free and includes information on participating businesses, a downtown guide, downtown swag and a raffle for downtown Cape T-shirts. Each participating business will have a minimum giveaway of $25.