Old Town Cape schedules 'Revivify' in September

Old Town Cape's annual fundraiser, Revivify, is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The event will feature dinner, beverages, a live auction (along with an online auction), a photo booth, raffles and The Emerald Empire Band from Nashville, Tennessee.
More details, including ticket information, may be found on the Old Town Cape Facebook page, www.facebook.com/oldtowncape.
