A landmark preservation project and two local businesses affiliated with Old Town Cape were honored last week by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc., in recognition of their support of downtown revitalization efforts. The recognitions took place at an awards banquet Thursday night during the annual Missouri Main Street Conference in St. Louis.
Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) named Old Town Cape's Historic Landmark Preservation Group as the state's Best Large Scale Project and Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts as MMSC's Business of the Year while Isle Casino Cape Girardeau was named the 2019 recipient of MMSC's Premier Partner award.
Lt. Bradley Smith of the Cape Girardeau Police Department was also recognized at the banquet as a semi-finalist for the organization's Outstanding Public Official of the Year award in recognition of the work he does to serve as a liaison between Old Town Cape and the police department. In addition, Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills was acknowledged at the banquet and recognized for her years of service to the organization. Mills recently announced she is leaving Old Town Cape to pursue other career opportunities.
The following has been adapted from MMSC's summary of Old Town Cape's award recipients:
In April 2016, Old Town Cape Historic Landmark Preservation Group announced plans to redevelop vacant commercial properties at Broadway and Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The two-part redevelopment plan focused on the Marquette Tower and the H & H Building.
The first component of the transformation was improving the former Marquette Hotel, built in 1927 and known now as the Marquette Tower, and creating the commercial space that would be the hub of the Marquette Tech District. In addition to installing state-of-the-art fiber optics and Wi-Fi network in the building, special attention was given to the structure's lobby with the addition of custom furnishings and fixtures bridging the look and feel of the historic property with the vibrancy of its new, modern use. More than $4 million was invested in the Marquette Tower to create this one-of-a-kind space.
The second component of the project was the $18 million renovation and rehabilitation of the H & H Building. Constructed in 1907-1908, the building served as a commercial center for the local business community and as the headquarters for the Himmelberger and Harrison Lumber Co. Now, 110 years later, the H & H Building once again welcomes businessmen and businesswomen to downtown Cape Girardeau as a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
The successful rehabilitation of the Marquette Tower and H & H Building has created jobs, supported local businesses and draws residents and visitors to the area. The project is an example of how preservation and economic investment incentives -- including historic tax credits, new markets tax credits and tax increment financing -- can be used to create impactful economic activity.
For the past 80 years, three generations of Zickfields have made Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts a successful example of a small business that supports its community and is supported by the community in return. Since its inception, Zickfield's has rooted itself as a community supporter and advocate for Cape Girardeau's historic downtown.
Founded by William and Maxine Zickfield in 1939, Zickfield's has withstood highs and lows as downtown Cape Girardeau has changed through the years.
Along with their dedication to the community, the Zickfields have been integral members of downtown Cape Girardeau's revitalization efforts. Since 1991, the Zickfields have supported the Parade of Lights that draws thousands of people to downtown at the beginning of every Christmas season. Owner Kent Zickfield has also served on Old Town Cape's board of directors in various capacities throughout the years.
The Zickfields also serve as an example of preservation for other buildings and business owners in downtown Cape Girardeau. In preparation for the store's 80th anniversary, the Zickfields renovated the store and remounted the shop's neon sign from the 1950s on the outside of the store's Main Street location.
The Zickfield family and the Zickfield business have served as a cornerstone for downtown Cape Girardeau for eight decades. The history that has been kept alive through their work in downtown revitalization efforts -- through their investments in downtown property and the community -- is unsurpassed. They have worked tirelessly to provide an exceptional business model by remaining adaptable and flexible while still preserving the tradition and history of Cape Girardeau's downtown district.
Isle Casino Cape Girardeau has partnered with Old Town Cape throughout its history and even before it opened for business in 2012.
As Isle Casino was negotiating for property for the downtown casino and its gaming license, it began the foundation for a partnership with Old Town Cape that benefited the entire downtown district. The first aspect of the partnership was financial support for streetscape enhancements along Main Street between Broadway and the casino property. The second was to earmark a percentage of the casino's revenue for downtown revitalization efforts, allowing the city to increase its financial support of Old Town Cape for projects such as wayfinding signage and future developments.
Today, the casino supports Old Town Cape by hosting the organization's annual fundraising auction and sponsoring various events and activities.
Collaborations between the casino and Old Town Cape will continue to strengthen the community and downtown revitalization efforts.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.