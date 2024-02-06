A landmark preservation project and two local businesses affiliated with Old Town Cape were honored last week by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc., in recognition of their support of downtown revitalization efforts. The recognitions took place at an awards banquet Thursday night during the annual Missouri Main Street Conference in St. Louis.

Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) named Old Town Cape's Historic Landmark Preservation Group as the state's Best Large Scale Project and Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts as MMSC's Business of the Year while Isle Casino Cape Girardeau was named the 2019 recipient of MMSC's Premier Partner award.

Lt. Bradley Smith of the Cape Girardeau Police Department was also recognized at the banquet as a semi-finalist for the organization's Outstanding Public Official of the Year award in recognition of the work he does to serve as a liaison between Old Town Cape and the police department. In addition, Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills was acknowledged at the banquet and recognized for her years of service to the organization. Mills recently announced she is leaving Old Town Cape to pursue other career opportunities.

The following has been adapted from MMSC's summary of Old Town Cape's award recipients:

Old Town Cape Historic Landmark Preservation Group

The Marquette Tower at 338 Broadway is seen in early 2015. Southeast Missourian file

In April 2016, Old Town Cape Historic Landmark Preservation Group announced plans to redevelop vacant commercial properties at Broadway and Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The two-part redevelopment plan focused on the Marquette Tower and the H & H Building.

The first component of the transformation was improving the former Marquette Hotel, built in 1927 and known now as the Marquette Tower, and creating the commercial space that would be the hub of the Marquette Tech District. In addition to installing state-of-the-art fiber optics and Wi-Fi network in the building, special attention was given to the structure's lobby with the addition of custom furnishings and fixtures bridging the look and feel of the historic property with the vibrancy of its new, modern use. More than $4 million was invested in the Marquette Tower to create this one-of-a-kind space.

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel is seen Oct. 29 in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

The second component of the project was the $18 million renovation and rehabilitation of the H & H Building. Constructed in 1907-1908, the building served as a commercial center for the local business community and as the headquarters for the Himmelberger and Harrison Lumber Co. Now, 110 years later, the H & H Building once again welcomes businessmen and businesswomen to downtown Cape Girardeau as a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

The successful rehabilitation of the Marquette Tower and H & H Building has created jobs, supported local businesses and draws residents and visitors to the area. The project is an example of how preservation and economic investment incentives -- including historic tax credits, new markets tax credits and tax increment financing -- can be used to create impactful economic activity.