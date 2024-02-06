Old Town Cape extends grant deadline

Six $250 entrepreneurship scholarships through Old Town Cape and 2017 Jackson High School graduate Tyler Macke's SendAFriend business are available with new application deadline of Friday, June 2.
Young people aged 13 to 18 from Illinois and Missouri with ideas to start up a business are eligible to apply.
Grant winners, according to an Old Town Cape news release, will be announced Friday, June 9, approximately one month before Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday, July 8.
Applications are available at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com or by emailing sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org.
