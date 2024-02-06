This week's Old Town Cape Downtown Commercial Property Open House will feature a dozen vacant locations in Cape Girardeau.
The properties will be available to view from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The free event is open to the public with no registration required.
OTC representatives will be present at each location to answer questions.
"This event is beneficial for budding entrepreneurs or established business owners interested in starting, moving or expanding their businesses in downtown Cape," OTC executive director Liz Haynes said.
OTC's Economic Vitality Committee is hosting the open house at the following locations:
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.