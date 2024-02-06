All sections
BusinessApril 25, 2022

Old Town Cape announces locations for Thursday multi-property open house

This week's Old Town Cape Downtown Commercial Property Open House will feature a dozen vacant locations in Cape Girardeau. The properties will be available to view from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The free event is open to the public with no registration required...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes stands in front of 318 Broadway -- one of the properties that was part of the Downtown Commercial Property Open House last year -- Feb. 26, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. This year's open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes stands in front of 318 Broadway -- one of the properties that was part of the Downtown Commercial Property Open House last year -- Feb. 26, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. This year's open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.Southeast Missourian file

This week's Old Town Cape Downtown Commercial Property Open House will feature a dozen vacant locations in Cape Girardeau.

The properties will be available to view from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The free event is open to the public with no registration required.

OTC representatives will be present at each location to answer questions.

"This event is beneficial for budding entrepreneurs or established business owners interested in starting, moving or expanding their businesses in downtown Cape," OTC executive director Liz Haynes said.

OTC's Economic Vitality Committee is hosting the open house at the following locations:

  • 101 William St.
  • 20 N. Main St.
  • 32 N. Main St.
  • 126 N. Main St.
  • 539 N. Main St.
  • 308 N. Main St.
  • 406 N. Main St.
  • Adjacent to 406 N. Main St.
  • 122 S. Spanish St.
  • 260 Middle St.
  • 605 Broadway
  • 620 Good Hope St.

Business
