Old Town Cape announces date for annual dinner

Old Town Cape (OTC), the downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization organization, will hold its annual dinner March 3 at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
Eleven award winners will be recognized in seven award categories: the Charles L. Hutson Visionary award, the Old Town Cape Preservation of Heritage award, the John Boardman Excellence in
Historic Preservation award, the Business Excellence award, the Resiliency award, the Excellence in Preservation award, and Old Town Cape's Volunteer of the Year.
The event's social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.
A cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $40 each, with tables of eight available for $320. Reservations can be made by calling Old Town Cape at (573) 334-8085 or by emailing info@oldtowncape.org.
