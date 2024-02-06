All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessJanuary 31, 2022
Old Town Cape announces date for annual dinner
Old Town Cape (OTC), the downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization organization, will hold its annual dinner March 3 at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Eleven award winners will be recognized in seven award categories: the Charles L. Hutson Visionary award, the Old Town Cape Preservation of Heritage award, the John Boardman Excellence in...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Various items are displayed at the Charles L. Hutson auction benefiting Old Town Cape on Sept. 9, 2017, Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. OTC has announced its 2022 annual dinner will be held March 3.
Various items are displayed at the Charles L. Hutson auction benefiting Old Town Cape on Sept. 9, 2017, Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. OTC has announced its 2022 annual dinner will be held March 3.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape (OTC), the downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization organization, will hold its annual dinner March 3 at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.

Eleven award winners will be recognized in seven award categories: the Charles L. Hutson Visionary award, the Old Town Cape Preservation of Heritage award, the John Boardman Excellence in

Historic Preservation award, the Business Excellence award, the Resiliency award, the Excellence in Preservation award, and Old Town Cape's Volunteer of the Year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The event's social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.

A cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $40 each, with tables of eight available for $320. Reservations can be made by calling Old Town Cape at (573) 334-8085 or by emailing info@oldtowncape.org.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market end of day, Thursday: Wall Street ticks to anot...
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patr...
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at hom...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy