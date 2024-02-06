Old Cape Girardeau City Hall for sale

City of Cape Girardeau put its former municipal office building at 401 Independence St. on the market Friday, Feb. 24, for $870,000.

Jacob Fish of Edge Realty is listing agent for the 86-year old brick structure, which the city moved into in 1978 and used through 2021 before relocating to its new home at 44 N. Lorimier St., the former Common Pleas Courthouse.