Old Cape Girardeau City Hall for sale

City of Cape Girardeau put its former municipal office building at 401 Independence St. on the market Friday, Feb. 24, for $870,000.
Jacob Fish of Edge Realty is listing agent for the 86-year old brick structure, which the city moved into in 1978 and used through 2021 before relocating to its new home at 44 N. Lorimier St., the former Common Pleas Courthouse.
Sitting on 4.93 acres, the building — completed during President Franklin D. Roosevelt's second term in 1937 — was originally the home of Lorimier School.
According to listing information, the old city hall has 15,843-square-feet above ground with 85,000-square-feet of paved driveway and parking spaces.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.