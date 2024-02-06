All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 27, 2023
Old Cape Girardeau City Hall for sale
City of Cape Girardeau put its former municipal office building at 401 Independence St. on the market Friday, Feb. 24, for $870,000. Jacob Fish of Edge Realty is listing agent for the 86-year old brick structure, which the city moved into in 1978 and used through 2021 before relocating to its new home at 44 N. Lorimier St., the former Common Pleas Courthouse...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Former Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. is on the market. Asking price for the building, which housed city offices from 1978 through 2021, is $870,000.
Former Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. is on the market. Asking price for the building, which housed city offices from 1978 through 2021, is $870,000.Southeast Missourian file

City of Cape Girardeau put its former municipal office building at 401 Independence St. on the market Friday, Feb. 24, for $870,000.

Jacob Fish of Edge Realty is listing agent for the 86-year old brick structure, which the city moved into in 1978 and used through 2021 before relocating to its new home at 44 N. Lorimier St., the former Common Pleas Courthouse.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sitting on 4.93 acres, the building — completed during President Franklin D. Roosevelt's second term in 1937 — was originally the home of Lorimier School.

According to listing information, the old city hall has 15,843-square-feet above ground with 85,000-square-feet of paved driveway and parking spaces.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 30
Wall Street sets more records to close a winning September a...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebra...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy