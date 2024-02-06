All sections
BusinessJuly 24, 2023

Oak Ridge eatery goes mobile only

Mudcat Coffee House has closed its bricks-and-mortar restaurant location at 4056 Route E in Oak Ridge, and owner Rebecca Moore said via social media she transitioned the eatery July 17 entirely to its newly-acquired food truck. "The time has come for me to pivot directions in business so that I can experience a higher quality of work-life balance. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Oak Ridge's Mudcat Coffee House food truck. Ownership closed its Route E restaurant July 17 to focus the eatery entirely on its mobile unit.
Oak Ridge's Mudcat Coffee House food truck. Ownership closed its Route E restaurant July 17 to focus the eatery entirely on its mobile unit.Submitted

Mudcat Coffee House has closed its bricks-and-mortar restaurant location at 4056 Route E in Oak Ridge, and owner Rebecca Moore said via social media she transitioned the eatery July 17 entirely to its newly-acquired food truck.

"The time has come for me to pivot directions in business so that I can experience a higher quality of work-life balance. The last seven years have been an incredible and humbling journey serving the Oak Ridge and surrounding communities with our cafe. I wouldn't give up a minute of it for anything in the world. But with the state of affairs regarding the current labor pool, it only makes sense to close the cafe location and focus on our new food truck," Moore wrote, adding the mobile unit will be seen in the Cape Girardeau/Jackson area with locations viewable on its Facebook site.

Rebecca and Ron Moore launched the restaurant in a 19th century converted furniture and coffin store in 2015.

