Oak Ridge and Chaffee student bridge builders recognized by MoDOT

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has chosen students from Oak Ridge and Chaffee in the agency's 18th annual Bridge Building Competition for the Southeast District, announced Thursday.

In a virtual ceremony, Jiliyan Hobeck of Oak Ridge took first place.

Other top finishers were Abby Crowell of Chaffee (second), with Erin Urhahn, Holden Johnston and Carson Gilring, all of Oak Ridge, taking third through fifth places, respectively. Gilring is homeschooled.