BusinessDecember 13, 2021

Oak Ridge and Chaffee student bridge builders recognized by MoDOT

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has chosen students from Oak Ridge and Chaffee in the agency's 18th annual Bridge Building Competition for the Southeast District, announced Thursday. In a virtual ceremony, Jiliyan Hobeck of Oak Ridge took first place...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has chosen students from Oak Ridge and Chaffee in the agency's 18th annual Bridge Building Competition for the Southeast District, announced Thursday.

In a virtual ceremony, Jiliyan Hobeck of Oak Ridge took first place.

Other top finishers were Abby Crowell of Chaffee (second), with Erin Urhahn, Holden Johnston and Carson Gilring, all of Oak Ridge, taking third through fifth places, respectively. Gilring is homeschooled.

According to MoDOT, the students built the lightest bridges capable of carrying the heaviest loads.

The competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials — specifically, 15 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.

In terms of overall performance, Oak Ridge High, Chaffee High and the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center received first through third prizes, respectively. These schools received cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

