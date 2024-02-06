Nurses, truck drivers needed most in Missouri, new report says

Missouri Economic Research and Information Center is reporting data showing registered nurses and tractor-trailer truck drivers were the occupations with the most new job openings in the Show Me State in December.
Additionally, the Missouri Hospital Association has announced a tool at www.missourihealthcareers.com to help potential job seekers interested in working in patient care or in administration.
