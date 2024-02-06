Nurses, educators have new roles, Pobst reappointed to board position

Megan Ashby has been named manager of the invasive cardiovascular lab in the Heart Hospital at Saint Francis Medical Center, which is part of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

In her new role, Ashby is responsible for the delivery of care, development of policies and procedures, and standards of care and protocols within the hospital's cardiovascular lab.

Ashby received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2007 and came to Saint Francis from West Park Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, where she was a nurse administrator for three years. She has a total of 13 years of nursing experience in multiple areas.

Julie Koppeis-McTearnen

Nurse practitioner Julie Koppeis-McTearnen has joined Farmington Physician Associates, a medical practice affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Specializing in family medicine, Koppeis-McTearnen came to Farmington Physician Associates from Midwest Health Group. She has also practiced at BJC Medical Arts Clinic and Parkland Health Clinic, and has a total of 16 years of experience as a nurse practitioner.

She earned an associate degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, and a Master of Science in family practice nursing at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. During her nursing studies, she received the college Excellence in Professional Nursing Award.