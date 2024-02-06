All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessJuly 19, 2021
Nurses, educators have new roles, Pobst reappointed to board position
Megan Ashby has been named manager of the invasive cardiovascular lab in the Heart Hospital at Saint Francis Medical Center, which is part of Saint Francis Healthcare System. In her new role, Ashby is responsible for the delivery of care, development of policies and procedures, and standards of care and protocols within the hospital's cardiovascular lab...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Megan Ashby
Megan Ashby

Megan Ashby has been named manager of the invasive cardiovascular lab in the Heart Hospital at Saint Francis Medical Center, which is part of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

In her new role, Ashby is responsible for the delivery of care, development of policies and procedures, and standards of care and protocols within the hospital's cardiovascular lab.

Ashby received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2007 and came to Saint Francis from West Park Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, where she was a nurse administrator for three years. She has a total of 13 years of nursing experience in multiple areas.

n

Julie Koppeis-McTearnen
Julie Koppeis-McTearnen

Nurse practitioner Julie Koppeis-McTearnen has joined Farmington Physician Associates, a medical practice affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Specializing in family medicine, Koppeis-McTearnen came to Farmington Physician Associates from Midwest Health Group. She has also practiced at BJC Medical Arts Clinic and Parkland Health Clinic, and has a total of 16 years of experience as a nurse practitioner.

She earned an associate degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, and a Master of Science in family practice nursing at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. During her nursing studies, she received the college Excellence in Professional Nursing Award.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is a member of the Southeast Nurses Association of Advanced Practice.

n

The Jackson School District has announced several administrative changes for the 2021-2022 school year. Among them:

  • Bryan Austin has been named the new principal at R.O. Hawkins Junior High School. He was previously the school's assistant principal and has been with the district since 2009. Austin has also served as a classroom instructor and head varsity baseball coach.
  • Josh Wahlig will serve as the assistant principal at R.O. Hawkins Junior High School, filling the vacancy left by the advancement of Bryan Austin. Wahlig previously served as assistant principal at Jackson Middle School.
  • Filling the assistant principal vacancy at Jackson Middle School will be Tyler Abernathy. He has been with the district since 2007. Before being named to his new position, Abernathy was a classroom teacher and coach, most recently the head varsity girls basketball coach.
  • Christine Zirges has been named head principal at Orchard Drive Elementary School. A member of the district staff since 2012, Zirges has served as both a classroom teacher and assistant principal. She has also served as principal at Gordonville Elementary for the past two years.
  • Shanna Wilson, who has served as an administrator in the school district since 2012, is the new principal at Millersville Elementary School and assistant principal at West Lane Elementary. She has been with the district since 2006.
  • Allison Miller will serve as the new elementary assistant principal at Orchard Elementary and South Elementary schools. She was previously a second-grade teacher at North Elementary School for the past six years.

n

Merideth Pobst
Merideth Pobst

Merideth Pobst, public information officer with the Jackson School District, was recently reappointed to serve as secretary of the Missouri School Public Relations Association (MOSPRA) Board of Directors.

This is the second year Pobst has served as secretary on the board of the association, which provides professional development and networking opportunities for its members throughout Missouri.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy