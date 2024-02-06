All sections
BusinessSeptember 7, 2021

Nurse pratitioner Weinhold joins EBO MD

Nurse practitioner Gena Weinhold has joined the EBO MD primary care locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Before joining EBO MD, Weinhold was a primary care provider at the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Cape Girardeau, where she managed patients' chronic diseases and treated their acute conditions. She has experience in the areas of diabetes care and endocrinology. She has also practiced in urgent care settings in Cape Girardeau and Perryville, Missouri...

Nurse practitioner Gena Weinhold has joined the EBO MD primary care locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Before joining EBO MD, Weinhold was a primary care provider at the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Cape Girardeau, where she managed patients' chronic diseases and treated their acute conditions. She has experience in the areas of diabetes care and endocrinology. She has also practiced in urgent care settings in Cape Girardeau and Perryville, Missouri.

Weinhold earned an undergraduate degree in nursing at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and a master's degree in nursing at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

More information about EBO MD may be found online at www.doyouebo.com.

