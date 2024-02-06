Numerous ribbon-cuttings planned for week

Several ribbon-cuttings for a variety of businesses are planned for the coming week.
* Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of Advanced Performance Chiropractic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. It will take place at the company’s location of 145 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite A, in Cape Girardeau.
* The Cape Girardeau chamber will work with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting honoring the opening of The Riverview by Century Casinos hotel. The event will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the hotel’s location, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
* Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting celebrating Ranken Technical College at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at 1907 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville.
