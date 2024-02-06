All sections
BusinessApril 1, 2024

Numerous ribbon-cuttings planned for week

A new hotel is just one of the ribbon-cuttings planned. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Riverview, a new hotel attached to Century Casino Cape Girardeau, features 69 rooms across seven floors. Its grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Thursday, April 4.
The Riverview, a new hotel attached to Century Casino Cape Girardeau, features 69 rooms across seven floors. Its grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Thursday, April 4.

Several ribbon-cuttings for a variety of businesses are planned for the coming week.

* Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of Advanced Performance Chiropractic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. It will take place at the company’s location of 145 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite A, in Cape Girardeau.

* The Cape Girardeau chamber will work with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting honoring the opening of The Riverview by Century Casinos hotel. The event will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the hotel’s location, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

* Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting celebrating Ranken Technical College at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at 1907 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

