BusinessAugust 14, 2023

Notre Dame alum Alex Jackson takes job with Washington University

Alex Jackson, director for advancement for Cape Girardeau's Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2005 NDRHS graduate, has accepted a role with St. Louis' Washington University. Jackson, who was Notre Dame's student body president in his senior year, has led his alma mater's advancement efforts for the last six years...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Alex Jackson
Alex Jackson

Alex Jackson, director for advancement for Cape Girardeau's Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2005 NDRHS graduate, has accepted a role with St. Louis' Washington University.

Jackson, who was Notre Dame's student body president in his senior year, has led his alma mater's advancement efforts for the last six years.

Prior to his tenure at NDRHS, Jackson was employed by KRCU public radio station at Southeast Missouri State University from 2012 to 2017 as director of development.

A Cairo, Illinois, native, Jackson is a University of Mississippi graduate.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

