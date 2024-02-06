All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMay 20, 2024

Notable quote for week of May 19

A notable quote regarding how businesses can be involved in their local communities. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Customers wait outside of Stack'd Supplements during the company's block party event Saturday, May 18, in Cape Girardeau. Stack'd store operator Brandon Caldwell said the event was organized to give back to the customers who have supported the business over the last nine years and to show appreciation for the community.
Customers wait outside of Stack'd Supplements during the company's block party event Saturday, May 18, in Cape Girardeau. Stack'd store operator Brandon Caldwell said the event was organized to give back to the customers who have supported the business over the last nine years and to show appreciation for the community.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

We noticed a gap in terms of what people were providing to the community. It’s more than just sales, it’s more than just supplements, it’s about actually providing an experience to the community, so whenever they hear Stack’d or they hear Stack’d Supplements, they know what we’re about. They know that we give back to the community and we’re not always just taking, and nowadays that’s hard to find, a business that is always giving. So the main purpose of the event is just to give back to the people who come to our stores every day. Brandon Caldwell, operator of the Stack’d Supplements at 127 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau regarding the company’s annual block party. For the second straight year, Stack’d held a public gathering and giveaway for customers. This year’s turnout was greater than the previous year; within 75 minutes, scores of customers had formed a line around half the building waiting to get in. Store employees handed out free bags with shirts, bracelets, shakers and koozies while vendors provided free supplement samples.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy