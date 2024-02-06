Notable quote for week of May 19

We noticed a gap in terms of what people were providing to the community. It’s more than just sales, it’s more than just supplements, it’s about actually providing an experience to the community, so whenever they hear Stack’d or they hear Stack’d Supplements, they know what we’re about. They know that we give back to the community and we’re not always just taking, and nowadays that’s hard to find, a business that is always giving. So the main purpose of the event is just to give back to the people who come to our stores every day. Brandon Caldwell, operator of the Stack’d Supplements at 127 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau regarding the company’s annual block party. For the second straight year, Stack’d held a public gathering and giveaway for customers. This year’s turnout was greater than the previous year; within 75 minutes, scores of customers had formed a line around half the building waiting to get in. Store employees handed out free bags with shirts, bracelets, shakers and koozies while vendors provided free supplement samples.