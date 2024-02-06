Notable quote

The introduction of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program to Missouri is a transformative moment for our state's rural entrepreneurs. This initiative promises to unlock the potential of our small business ecosystem by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to grow and succeed. As a representative of this great state, I am confident that this program will lead to sustainable development and prosperity in our communities. — U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri's 3rd Congressional District on the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative, which launched an expansion of its $100 million Investment in Rural Communities Program in Missouri on Feb. 23.
The program assists rural entrepreneurs by providing a comprehensive business education program and access to capital. To date, 10,000 Small Businesses has served more than 14,500 businesses across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
