All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMarch 4, 2024

Notable quote

The introduction of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program to Missouri is a transformative moment for our state's rural entrepreneurs. This initiative promises to unlock the potential of our small business ecosystem by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to grow and succeed. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Blaine Luetkemeyer
Blaine LuetkemeyerAlex Brandon ~ Associated Press, file

The introduction of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program to Missouri is a transformative moment for our state's rural entrepreneurs. This initiative promises to unlock the potential of our small business ecosystem by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to grow and succeed. As a representative of this great state, I am confident that this program will lead to sustainable development and prosperity in our communities. — U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri's 3rd Congressional District on the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative, which launched an expansion of its $100 million Investment in Rural Communities Program in Missouri on Feb. 23.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The program assists rural entrepreneurs by providing a comprehensive business education program and access to capital. To date, 10,000 Small Businesses has served more than 14,500 businesses across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big mornin...
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. ...
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decisi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy