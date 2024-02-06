Notable quote

Despite great efforts by our team, crew, and partners, American Queen Voyages (AQV) unfortunately has been unable to rebound from the effects of the pandemic. The overnight cruise industry was especially affected by changes in travel preferences and, as a result, AQV has become financially unsustainable. We are therefore shutting down the business, and all future AQV cruises have been canceled. A statement from American Queen Voyages, which ceased operations Wednesday, Feb 21.
The river cruise line service cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic curtailing business as the main reason for the company's shutdown. AQV steamboats regularly visited Cape Girardeau.
Viking Cruise Lines and American Cruise Lines riverboats will continue to make stops in the city.
