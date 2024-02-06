Notable quote

Bailey urged Lucke to sell the facility instead of closing it; according to the letter, Magnitude 7 Metals laid off its workforce Jan. 28. The attorney general said his office received information Lucke has offers to sell the plant that he has not entertained, and that refusing to engage with them could violate federal antitrust laws.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.