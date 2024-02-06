Notable quote

Most of the time, people think of 1ST50K companies and startups as ideas and things we're playing around with, but the companies that we have are actually really impressive and have grown in scale and brought in outside investments, and this stuff is actually happening here in Cape Girardeau. — Michael Seaman, co-founder of Swipesum payment processing and merchant services consultants, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Breakfast on Feb. 2. Swipesum is among the technology startups that the Cape Girardeau entrepreneur company Codefi helped kickstart through its 1ST50K program.