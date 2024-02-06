All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 5, 2024

Notable quote

Most of the time, people think of 1ST50K companies and startups as ideas and things we're playing around with, but the companies that we have are actually really impressive and have grown in scale and brought in outside investments, and this stuff is actually happening here in Cape Girardeau. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Michael Seaman
Michael Seaman

Most of the time, people think of 1ST50K companies and startups as ideas and things we're playing around with, but the companies that we have are actually really impressive and have grown in scale and brought in outside investments, and this stuff is actually happening here in Cape Girardeau. — Michael Seaman, co-founder of Swipesum payment processing and merchant services consultants, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Breakfast on Feb. 2. Swipesum is among the technology startups that the Cape Girardeau entrepreneur company Codefi helped kickstart through its 1ST50K program.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
BusinessNov. 21
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin...
BusinessNov. 21
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family bus...
BusinessNov. 21
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy