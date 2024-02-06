Notable quote

The business community in Cape Girardeau reached out to me and asked me to sponsor that. There are some concerns with marijuana now being legal in our state and its effect on the workplace ... (and) we're protecting an employer's right to a drug-free workplace — State Rep. John Voss of District 147 during a Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Jan. 26, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Voss was discussing House Bill 2135, a bill he sponsored, which would add marijuana to the list of substances violating a workplace's drug-free policies.
