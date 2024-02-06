Notable quote

I think we're seeing some trends tied to manufacturing that probably reflect changes and dynamics within the industry. Supply chain issues, transportation logistics — especially overseas — have gotten so much more expensive. We've started seeing a bit of what's often referred to as 'reshoring' of job opportunities, too. The benefit of being in the Midwest is location makes things easier to reach. Manufacture on the West Coast and it's costlier to reach the eastern U.S. Same thing going the other direction. — Rob Gilligan, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO on expansive manufacturing output in the Southeast Missouri region.