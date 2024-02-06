All sections
BusinessJanuary 15, 2024

Notable quote

God has blessed us with the ability to be successful and give back, and I will do it until the day we close, because it takes a community to run a business, it takes a community to run a family and I appreciate everyone who's supported us over the years in doing so. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Dana Thomas, center, won the Women's Impact Network Woman of the Year Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
Dana Thomas, center, won the Women's Impact Network Woman of the Year Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.Christopher Borro

God has blessed us with the ability to be successful and give back, and I will do it until the day we close, because it takes a community to run a business, it takes a community to run a family and I appreciate everyone who's supported us over the years in doing so. -- Dana Thomas, owner of BOLD Marketing in Jackson and this year's recipient of the Women's Impact Network Woman of the Year Award, during her acceptance speech at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce banquet Friday, Jan. 12.

