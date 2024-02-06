Notable quote

God has blessed us with the ability to be successful and give back, and I will do it until the day we close, because it takes a community to run a business, it takes a community to run a family and I appreciate everyone who's supported us over the years in doing so. -- Dana Thomas, owner of BOLD Marketing in Jackson and this year's recipient of the Women's Impact Network Woman of the Year Award, during her acceptance speech at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce banquet Friday, Jan. 12.