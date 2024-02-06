Notable quote

It's important to the entire region that this transition goes smoothly. We are committed to continuing to provide outstanding care to our patients and to ensuring our co-workers are in the best position possible to make that happen. I am excited to play a part in it all. -- Ken Bateman, Mercy Southeast chief executive officer, on the official merger between SoutheastHEALTH and Mercy.

Bateman had originally planned to retire from being the CEO and president of SoutheastHEALTH at the start of 2024, but because of the acquisition, he is staying on in the former capacity until later in the year.