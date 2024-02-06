All sections
January 8, 2024

Notable quote

It's important to the entire region that this transition goes smoothly. We are committed to continuing to provide outstanding care to our patients and to ensuring our co-workers are in the best position possible to make that happen. I am excited to play a part in it all. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Ken Bateman
Ken Bateman

It's important to the entire region that this transition goes smoothly. We are committed to continuing to provide outstanding care to our patients and to ensuring our co-workers are in the best position possible to make that happen. I am excited to play a part in it all. -- Ken Bateman, Mercy Southeast chief executive officer, on the official merger between SoutheastHEALTH and Mercy.

Bateman had originally planned to retire from being the CEO and president of SoutheastHEALTH at the start of 2024, but because of the acquisition, he is staying on in the former capacity until later in the year.

Ryan Geib, formerly of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith in Arkansas, will take over the Mercy Southeast president role.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
