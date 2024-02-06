Notable quote

Cal-Maine Foods is an agricultural leader we're proud to have in our state. This company's investment in Dexter is helping Missourians prosper by creating jobs, supporting farmers, and strengthening our agriculture industry as a whole. We appreciate all our partners who contributed to this project and helped bring new opportunities to Southeast Missouri. — Michelle Hataway, acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development on the decision by egg producer Cal-Maine Foods to bring an egg processing facility to the former Tyson Foods plant in Dexter. The facility will open in summer 2024 and should employ around 100 people to start.