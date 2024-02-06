Notable quote

(President Joe Biden) believes the purchase of this iconic American-owned company by a foreign entity — even one from a close ally — appears to deserve serious scrutiny in terms of its potential impact on national security and supply chain reliability. — National economic adviser Lael Brainard on Biden's thoughts on the purchase of U.S. Steel by Japanese company Nippon Steel, according to statement from the White House.
