BusinessDecember 11, 2023
Notable quote
President (Joe) Biden repeatedly said he had no knowledge of his son's business dealings, but we now have data on 327 emails saying otherwise. The documents we released show he didn't just know about his son's business dealings, but he appears to have been intimately involved. ...
Jason Smith
President (Joe) Biden repeatedly said he had no knowledge of his son's business dealings, but we now have data on 327 emails saying otherwise. The documents we released show he didn't just know about his son's business dealings, but he appears to have been intimately involved. The new evidence shows that then-Vice President Biden sent numerous emails using aliases to communicate one-on-one with Eric Schwerin — Hunter Biden's business partner who helped set up the over 20 shell companies that the Biden family funneled millions of dollars through. — Jason Smith, Missouri's 8th District representative, in a Friday, Dec. 8, capitol report. Smith, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote about IRS whistleblowers providing information about President Biden using alias emails to communicate with his son Hunter's business associates during Biden's time as vice president.

