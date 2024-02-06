Notable quote

For the members of our community, that attitude helps us get through the last month of the year. What has been a long year of change and transition and challenges and uncertainty, that opportunity to be inspired is everything. — Rob Gilligan, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, during the chamber's First Friday Coffee event Friday, Dec. 1. After listening to motivational speaker Adrian Branch talk about overcoming adversity and looking toward the future, Gilligan said chamber members can move the community forward by keeping that attitude in mind.