Notable quote

For the members of our community, that attitude helps us get through the last month of the year. What has been a long year of change and transition and challenges and uncertainty, that opportunity to be inspired is everything. — Rob Gilligan, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, during the chamber's First Friday Coffee event Friday, Dec. 1. After listening to motivational speaker Adrian Branch talk about overcoming adversity and looking toward the future, Gilligan said chamber members can move the community forward by keeping that attitude in mind.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.