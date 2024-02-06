All sections
November 27, 2023

Notable quote

"People have already got what they want. There are only so many big-screen TVs and Alexa (Amazon voice assistants) you can buy." ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Black Friday outlooks are down this year, partly because shoppers are spending their money more conservatively, experts say.
Black Friday outlooks are down this year, partly because shoppers are spending their money more conservatively, experts say.Carolyn Kaster ~ Associated Press

"People have already got what they want. There are only so many big-screen TVs and Alexa (Amazon voice assistants) you can buy." — David Klink, senior analyst at Huntington Private Bank, to Reuters reporters on a quiet Black Friday. Brokerage TD Cowen lowered its U.S. holiday spending estimate from 4%-5% down to 2%-3%. Analysts said more value-conscious shoppers and longer sales for discounted items have brought down Black Friday traffic.

Business
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

