Notable quote

"People have already got what they want. There are only so many big-screen TVs and Alexa (Amazon voice assistants) you can buy." — David Klink, senior analyst at Huntington Private Bank, to Reuters reporters on a quiet Black Friday. Brokerage TD Cowen lowered its U.S. holiday spending estimate from 4%-5% down to 2%-3%. Analysts said more value-conscious shoppers and longer sales for discounted items have brought down Black Friday traffic.