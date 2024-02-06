Notable quote

"While Delta Extraction's use of out-of-state cannabis in our regulated system has been well-publicized and is a critical issue, DCR also found numerous other violations of rules at this facility. The Missouri Constitution charges the Department with ensuring the safety of marijuana product and the safety and security of marijuana facilities through enforcement of rules. We must be clear on this: Businesses that choose to participate in Missouri's marijuana industry do not get to decide which rules and which parts of Article XIV they want to follow." — Amy Moore, director of the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR), in a news release revoking the marijuana manufacturing license of Delta Extraction LLC.
The DCR alleged the Franklin County-based company failed to comply with seed-to-sale tracking requirements, failed to ensure its products were compliantly tested and failed to maintain proper security equipment. Some 62,000 products distributed by Delta Extraction were recalled in August because regulators could not verify they were made from Missouri-grown marijuana.
