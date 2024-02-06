All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 20, 2023

Notable quote

"While Delta Extraction's use of out-of-state cannabis in our regulated system has been well-publicized and is a critical issue, DCR also found numerous other violations of rules at this facility. The Missouri Constitution charges the Department with ensuring the safety of marijuana product and the safety and security of marijuana facilities through enforcement of rules. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A Missouri-based marijuana manufacturer had its license revoked Thursday, Nov. 16, effective Saturday, Dec. 2, because of numerous allegations its production did not follow state protocol.
A Missouri-based marijuana manufacturer had its license revoked Thursday, Nov. 16, effective Saturday, Dec. 2, because of numerous allegations its production did not follow state protocol.Aaron Eisenhauer ~ B Magazine, file

"While Delta Extraction's use of out-of-state cannabis in our regulated system has been well-publicized and is a critical issue, DCR also found numerous other violations of rules at this facility. The Missouri Constitution charges the Department with ensuring the safety of marijuana product and the safety and security of marijuana facilities through enforcement of rules. We must be clear on this: Businesses that choose to participate in Missouri's marijuana industry do not get to decide which rules and which parts of Article XIV they want to follow."Amy Moore, director of the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR), in a news release revoking the marijuana manufacturing license of Delta Extraction LLC.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The DCR alleged the Franklin County-based company failed to comply with seed-to-sale tracking requirements, failed to ensure its products were compliantly tested and failed to maintain proper security equipment. Some 62,000 products distributed by Delta Extraction were recalled in August because regulators could not verify they were made from Missouri-grown marijuana.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy