Notable quote

"We're proud that Boeing, our state's top manufacturer and a global leader in aerospace, is considering St. Louis County as the site of such a significant investment. This company's 80-year presence in the community is a testament to Missouri's superior business climate and skilled workforce. We're confident our state is the ideal location for Boeing's next-generation expansion project and look forward to supporting the company as it finalizes its decision." Gov. Mike Parson on Boeing's potential expansion in St. Louis County, which is described as being a $1.8 billion investment creating more than 500 new jobs.