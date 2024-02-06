All sections
November 6, 2023

Notable quote

Woke activism has no bearing on the fiduciary duties of a company and has no place in the corporate boardroom — the SEC shouldn't be used as a political weapon by the Biden administration to browbeat corporations into woke investing. ...

Christopher Borro
Eric Schmitt
Woke activism has no bearing on the fiduciary duties of a company and has no place in the corporate boardroom — the SEC shouldn't be used as a political weapon by the Biden administration to browbeat corporations into woke investing. The Stop Woke Investing Act will restore fiscal sanity and ensure that companies are focused on financial returns to their customers and shareholders, not on ESG quotas. I will continue to fight to root out woke investing and shield Americans' hard-earned dollars from hyper-partisan investment practices.

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri on the Stop Woke Investing Act, legislation he introduced Wednesday, Nov. 1, alongside Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana and Ted Budd of North Carolina.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
