September 11, 2023
Notable quote
This major river bridge is vital to agricultural traffic, area industries and travelers. ...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A car approaches the Illinois side of the Chester Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Ames Team, a design-build contractor, expects to complete a new span connecting Perry County, Missouri, and Randolph County, Illinois, nearby to the current bridge, by late 2026.
A car approaches the Illinois side of the Chester Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Ames Team, a design-build contractor, expects to complete a new span connecting Perry County, Missouri, and Randolph County, Illinois, nearby to the current bridge, by late 2026.

This major river bridge is vital to agricultural traffic, area industries and travelers. Brian Okenfuss, Missouri Department of Transportation project director, speaking Wednesday, March 8, about future replacement of World War II-era Chester Bridge. Site preparation for a new Missouri-Illinois connection over the Mississippi River began Sept. 5 on the Show Me State side of the bridge, first built in 1942. The current bridge will continue to be used until completion of a new $284 million span, estimated Dec. 1, 2026.

Business
