BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
Notable quote
You've got to do the right thing when no one's listening, when there's no audience, when it's just you, because you're going to live with that decision. ...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rosalind Brewer
Rosalind Brewer

You've got to do the right thing when no one's listening, when there's no audience, when it's just you, because you're going to live with that decision. Rosalind Brewer, Walgreens CEO, resigned Friday, Sept. 1, after two years in the role. In June, Walgreens reported third quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations for the first time since July 2020. Brewer, 61, was the only Black female chief executive officer of an S&P 500 company.

