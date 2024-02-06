All sections
BusinessAugust 28, 2023

Notable quote

We are thrilled to open our first Popeyes restaurant in China, a milestone in our longer-term strategy. Despite a challenging overall macroeconomic environment, food service retail sales have been a bright spot in China's post-COVID recovery -- one of the sectors that has rebounded strongly. said company representative Yongchen Lu on Aug. 21 following the announcement of the opening of the first Popeyes eatery in Shanghai...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Kyle, Texas. China will launch 1,700 Popeyes restaurants over the next 10 years, company officials announced last week.
This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Kyle, Texas. China will launch 1,700 Popeyes restaurants over the next 10 years, company officials announced last week.

We are thrilled to open our first Popeyes restaurant in China, a milestone in our longer-term strategy. Despite a challenging overall macroeconomic environment, food service retail sales have been a bright spot in China's post-COVID recovery -- one of the sectors that has rebounded strongly. said company representative Yongchen Lu on Aug. 21 following the announcement of the opening of the first Popeyes eatery in Shanghai.

Popeyes' executives said they plan to launch 1,700 of the fried chicken fast food restaurants nationwide in the world's second most populous country over the next decade. Popeyes launched in 1972 and has an eatery at 3237 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Business
