Notable quote

(This is) a clear message that we're going to take care of our infrastructure, we're going to make sure that we're able to be the logistics and distribution hub of not just the Midwest, but for the country and the continent. Daniel P. Mehan, president/CEO, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commenting on the Aug. 14 signing by Gov. Mike Parson of House Bill 4, the General Assembly-passed legislation securing funding for the proposed $2.8 billion Interstate 70 expansion project, covering roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St. Louis.