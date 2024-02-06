Notable quote

We need to worry about the families here in town and we need to be extremely smart about our expenses. — David Wyman, city administrator of Dexter, Missouri, following the Aug. 7 decision by Tyson Foods to close its poultry producing operations in the town and in three other Midwest locations. Wyman estimated 683 jobs will be lost with final closure anticipated Friday, Oct. 13.
