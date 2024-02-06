Notable quote

We know that we're going into a very scary situation where it's going to be very unclear what has happened and what has not actually happened. It completely destroys the foundation of reality when it's a question whether or not the content you're seeing is real. — Margaret Mitchell, chief ethics scientist, Hugging Face, a New York City-based open-source AI firm, commenting on the threat of fake content in the coming 2024 elections created by artificial intelligence.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.