Notable quote

You can win the lottery but you need to buy the ticket first. In life, you can get lucky but you need to work hard and be ready first. — Natalia Reyes, actress, "Terminator: Dark Fate" (2019). The Powerball game yielded a single winner of the Wednesday, July 19, $1.08 billion jackpot. The ticket was purchased at a Los Angeles convenience store. California lottery officials say they will take time to vet the winner to ensure the correct person is making claim.