BusinessJuly 17, 2023

Notable quote

Employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and union national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland address reporters Thursday, July 13, in Los Angeles. Union membership authorized a strike by Hollywood actors against studios and streaming services over issues related to compensation.
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and union national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland address reporters Thursday, July 13, in Los Angeles. Union membership authorized a strike by Hollywood actors against studios and streaming services over issues related to compensation.Associated Press file

Employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history. — Fran Drescher, actress and president of the SAG-AFTRA Hollywood actors' union, speaking Thursday, July 13, in Los Angeles. Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television Radio Artists voted to strike after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services reached an impasse. A spokesperson for Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers countered, saying "AMPTP presented a generous deal that included the biggest bump in minimum pay in 35 years, higher caps on pension and health contributions, and a groundbreaking artificial intelligence proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses."

