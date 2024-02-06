Notable quote

A UPS strike is a serious threat to the U.S. economy. The sheer scale of the number of people and the breadth of impact across the country is very serious. The degree to which our economy has become dependent on fast delivery of small items that can be carried by UPS hasn't really been tested. — Patrick Anderson, president of a Michigan-based think tank with expertise in the economic impact of work stoppages. Anderson refers to a threatened Tuesday, Aug. 1, walkout by 340,000 Teamsters Union members who work for United Parcel Service.