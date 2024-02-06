Notable quote

Being friendly in business is necessary but friendships in business aren't. We can have a valuable business relationship without friendship. Unfortunately, many mistakenly believe the first step to building a business relationship is friendship. — Jerry Acuff, Arizona sales and management consultant, former White House adviser and author, who was named the best pharmaceutical CEO in North America by Business Worldwide Magazine.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.