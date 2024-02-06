Notable quote

I think Scott City is being heard more now and we're right on the edge of doing some great things here. — Dustin Whitworth, Scott City administrator and 1990 Scott City High School graduate. Scott City recently was notified of a $639,250 state grant for continued flooding control and drainage improvement in the municipality. Last month, Scott City received word of a $2.5 million American Rescue Plan Act matching grant to help a developer with infrastructure for a 300-acre privately-owned tract behind Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere dealership on East Outer Road North.