Notable quote

I think Scott City is being heard more now and we're right on the edge of doing some great things here. — Dustin Whitworth, Scott City administrator and 1990 Scott City High School graduate. Scott City recently was notified of a $639,250 state grant for continued flooding control and drainage improvement in the municipality. Last month, Scott City received word of a $2.5 million American Rescue Plan Act matching grant to help a developer with infrastructure for a 300-acre privately-owned tract behind Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere dealership on East Outer Road North.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.