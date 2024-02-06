All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJune 19, 2023

Notable quote

I think Scott City is being heard more now and we're right on the edge of doing some great things here. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dustin Whitworth
Dustin Whitworth

I think Scott City is being heard more now and we're right on the edge of doing some great things here. — Dustin Whitworth, Scott City administrator and 1990 Scott City High School graduate. Scott City recently was notified of a $639,250 state grant for continued flooding control and drainage improvement in the municipality. Last month, Scott City received word of a $2.5 million American Rescue Plan Act matching grant to help a developer with infrastructure for a 300-acre privately-owned tract behind Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere dealership on East Outer Road North.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy