Notable quote

Economic development is the ultimate team sport, requiring the alignment of lots of organizations and resources in a plan that helps everyone pull together toward the same goal. — James Stapleton, board chairman of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Corp. (SE MO Redi) and founder of Cape Girardeau's Codefi, a statewide digital economic development organization, in Wednesday, June 7, remarks at Robinson Event Center, Perryville, Missouri.
