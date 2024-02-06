Notable quote

This will be a big boon for seniors. Both parties say they want to help the elderly, and this is certainly one way to do it. — Wayne Wallingford, director of the Missouri Department of Revenue and Cape Girardeau resident. Both houses of the state Legislature have passed Senate Bill 190, which eliminates state income tax on Social Security benefits effective in 2024. Gov. Mike Parson, as of presstime, has not signed the bill into law.