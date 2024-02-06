Notable business stories in 2022

The year 2022 was a active one for the Southeast Missouri business community.

Ten stories from the past calendar year, not arranged in any order of perceived importance, received considerable reader comment and are noted in brief:

Eighteen area McDonald's restaurants, including this outlet at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, were sold in May to buyers from West Plains, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois. The eateries were previously owned by Shannon Davis. Jeff Long

Area McDonald's restaurants sold

Arch Nemesis LLC in May sold all 18 of its McDonald's restaurant locations in Southeast Missouri.

The family-owned corporation launched its first store in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Over the years, two more Cape Girardeau stores were added, plus three in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and one each in Jackson, Marble Hill, Miner, Advance, Benton, Charleston, Piedmont, Doniphan, Van Buren, Malden, Dexter and Sikeston, Missouri.

The new owners are Andi Hilburn-Vaini of West Plains, Missouri, and Brad Short of Anna, Illinois.

"The transition has been seamless," Arch Nemesis spokesman Jeff Brune said at the time, noting the buyers held over all previous owner Shannon Davis's management and executive teams.

Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape Girardeau

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, announced in October it would expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel, formerly occupied by an AT&T store.

Brian House, owner/operator, said a new dual lane pathway, capable of holding 80 cars, will be able to queue up to the drive-through once exterior alterations are completed.

Downtown luxury condos with a river view coming to Cape

Mike Peters, owner of SEMO Development Co. and a Jackson High School graduate, revealed plans in February to build seven high-end, luxury finished condos, each with a private elevator, from 280-300 N. Main St., to be called River's Edge Townhomes Phase I.

Peters plans to construct an 11-unit development, to be called River's Edge II, at 212 N. Main St., a bit closer to the downtown shopping district, right next to the Johnson, Schneider & Farrell law firm building.

Scout Hall, in the 400 block of Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, opened in the fall. The building is home to three restaurants, a boutique, apartments, and indoor and outdoor music venues. Aaron Eisenhauer ~ B Magazine, file

Scout Hall opens

Scout Hall, at 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, opened in the fall, featuring three restaurants, retail space, six luxury apartments and an entertainment venue, blocks from the Mississippi River and next door to Courtyard by Marriott.

Street-level spaces feature Brickwood Boutique, Italian street food eatery Speck, made-to-order sushi bar Omakase and sports diner Kenny's Flippin Burgers.

The transformed structure was formerly known as the Rialto Building.

Cape's comedy club takes a break

Laughing Gas Comedy Club, 2160 William St., Suite 400, in Cape Girardeau, citing staffing issues and slow sales, announced a hiatus of operations effective in August.

Owner Jeff Johnson told the Southeast Missourian he canceled upcoming bookings and refunded future ticket money.

The venue was built out in 2018 as a club and staged a debut show in May 2019.

When COVID-19 struck in March 2020, the club didn't operate again until October 2021.

Chester Bridge, originally built in 1942, is due for replacement with work on a new span expected to begin next year. Missouri Department of Transportation

New Chester bridge plans

Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast Region office announced in August four firms have been "prequalified" to develop design-build proposals to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge.

The continuing truss span, connecting Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois, over the Mississippi River, is safe, said MoDOT, but is in poor condition.