Riley Gockel grew up as many younger brothers do, wanting to follow in his older siblings' footsteps. He grew accustomed to the soft hand-me-down jerseys and Chicago Bulls T-shirts his brothers outgrew, and when he started shopping for himself, he said those are the items he'd gravitate toward.

For the past three years, the 25-year-old has, in his words, "religiously" visited local consignment stores to scout out those nostalgic T-shirts, jackets and sneakers to collect himself or resell on his Instagram and the website Depop.

On Friday, Gockel will open his own resell shop, Prospect, which will feature his secondhand apparel finds in a brick-and-mortar shop at 208 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

Prospect will replace Kith and Kin at the location, which has moved entirely online. The store, where Gockel featured several of his items during an event in February, sold "ethically-made" apparel and vintage clothing.

Gockel said he wouldn't describe his style as vintage, however -- he said items have to be 20 years old for that qualification -- but he chooses the adjective "nostalgic," instead. When browsing secondhand shops, he said he chooses white T-shirts with bold graphics of 1990s to mid 2000s television shows, movies and brands. If it brings back memories to his age group, Gockel said he tries to "rock and stock it" in his online shop.