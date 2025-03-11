All sections
BusinessMarch 11, 2025

Nominations are now open for B Magazine Difference Makers

Nominations are open for B Magazine Difference Makers, celebrating individuals who make a positive impact in their communities by prioritizing the needs of others.

Whether they are your co-worker, neighbor, or someone you know and admire in the community, we want to hear about the people making a difference by doing ordinary and extraordinary things that put the needs of others above their own.

The B Magazine Difference Makers are going above and beyond to better the region, and we want to shine a light on them.

This year's recipients will be recognized in the June 2025 issue of B Magazine and at a reception on Sept. 4 at the River Campus.

The deadline for nominations is April 16, and nominees must reside in the B Magazine coverage area of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, New Madrid, Butler, and Dunklin Counties.

Click here to submit a nomination.

The B Magazine Difference Makers is presented by Edward Jones and Arnold Insurance.

Difference Makers
Arnold Insurance and Edward Jones
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

