Nominations are now open for B Magazine Difference Makers

Whether they are your co-worker, neighbor, or someone you know and admire in the community, we want to hear about the people making a difference by doing ordinary and extraordinary things that put the needs of others above their own.

The B Magazine Difference Makers are going above and beyond to better the region, and we want to shine a light on them.

This year's recipients will be recognized in the June 2025 issue of B Magazine and at a reception on Sept. 4 at the River Campus.

The deadline for nominations is April 16, and nominees must reside in the B Magazine coverage area of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, New Madrid, Butler, and Dunklin Counties.

The B Magazine Difference Makers is presented by Edward Jones and Arnold Insurance.