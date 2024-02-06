All sections
BusinessMarch 14, 2022

No Home and Garden Show at Show Me Center

Southeast Missouri State University confirmed Friday a planned Home and Garden Show this spring at the university's Show Me Center will not be held. "Fewer inquiries for booth space for the 2022 show were received than in previous years and the event has been removed from this year's calendar," Southeast communications specialist Michelle Queiser said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Crowds browse through the booths at the 2014 Heartland Home and Garden Show on March 22, 2014, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeasu.
Crowds browse through the booths at the 2014 Heartland Home and Garden Show on March 22, 2014, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeasu.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University confirmed Friday a planned Home and Garden Show this spring at the university's Show Me Center will not be held.

"Fewer inquiries for booth space for the 2022 show were received than in previous years and the event has been removed from this year's calendar," Southeast communications specialist Michelle Queiser said.

Business

