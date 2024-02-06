No Home and Garden Show at Show Me Center

Southeast Missouri State University confirmed Friday a planned Home and Garden Show this spring at the university's Show Me Center will not be held.
"Fewer inquiries for booth space for the 2022 show were received than in previous years and the event has been removed from this year's calendar," Southeast communications specialist Michelle Queiser said.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.